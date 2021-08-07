Cancel
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Injuries prompt discussion

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Diamondbacks will focus on how best to deploy Marte during the offseason, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Arizona has enjoyed Marte's flexibility, moving him between second base and center field with occasional work at shortstop. The team is reconsidering that flexibility in light of three straight seasons of health and injury issues. In 2019, there was stress reaction in his back; in 2020, it was a left wrist injury; and in 2021, he's had two stints on the injured list with hamstring issues, one in each leg. Underneath it all, the Diamondbacks have wondered if moving him around the diamond -- and the unique actions needed to perform at multiple positions -- might have an adverse effect on the player. Having a healthy Marte would make a difference to the lineup and improve his trade value should Arizona consider moving the 27-year-old at some point during the final three years of his contract.

