Kevin Durant led Team USA into the semifinals of the Olympic games with 29 points in a 95-81 win over Spain on Tuesday. “Once we see that ball going to the rim, it put all of us at ease,” said Durant. “Our defense was a little better, a little tighter. We rebounded better after that, and guys just felt more comfortable shooting the basketball. So, we drove it to the rim at the end of that second (quarter) and were able to get our rhythm back a little bit. So, I like how we played in the second quarter. For the end of the second quarter all the way to finish the game, and that's how we are going to need to play going forward.”