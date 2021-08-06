Cancel
Florida State

Florida School Districts That Require Masks, May Have Their Funding Cut

 6 days ago

We turn now to Florida. It is the center for the nation's resurgence of COVID, driven by the delta variant. This comes as classes resume in parts of the state next week. And children under 12 still cannot get a vaccine. So school districts grapple with an issue - what to do about face masks? Florida's governor says school districts cannot require students to wear them. NPR's Greg Allen has more.

