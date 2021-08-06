Three Reasons Why Jamaicans Are So Fast at Olympic Sprinting

Social media users have been relentlessly pursued by the IOC for posting footage of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on any platform. That includes the Olympic athletes. Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah took home gold medals in both the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints, but when she tried to post the footage of her wins on Instagram, she was suspended by the social media platform for two days because she did not hold the rights to those races, she shared on Twitter.