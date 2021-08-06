Three Reasons Why Jamaicans Are So Fast at Olympic Sprinting
Why are Jamaicans so fast? It's a question many people are asking after watching the country's electrifying performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Jamaica has swept Olympic sprinting events for the fourth consecutive Games, led by Elaine Thompson-Herah who took gold in the 100m and the 200m, the former of which set a new Olympic record. The country's relay team also won gold in the women's 4x100m. And Hansle Parchment took gold in the men's 100m hurdles, while his teammate Ronald Levy took bronze.
