Big pharma makes big bucks on vaccines at taxpayer expense

By Editorials
Durango Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaxpayer dollars are primarily why we have successful vaccines for fighting COVID-19. The government assumed the financial risk of development, which allowed us to get the vaccines so quickly. But the public is paying a huge chunk for research, development and manufacturing. Congress appropriated nearly 10 billion tax dollars to support development and manufacturing of COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.

