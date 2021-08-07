Big pharma makes big bucks on vaccines at taxpayer expense
Taxpayer dollars are primarily why we have successful vaccines for fighting COVID-19. The government assumed the financial risk of development, which allowed us to get the vaccines so quickly. But the public is paying a huge chunk for research, development and manufacturing. Congress appropriated nearly 10 billion tax dollars to support development and manufacturing of COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.www.durangoherald.com
