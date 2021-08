Saturday is the last full day of events at the Tokyo Olympics and the U.S. has a chance at some history on the basketball court. Veterans Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will lead their team in the gold medal game against Japan. The Americans are seeking their seventh consecutive gold medal, which would match the U.S. men's team that won seven Olympic titles in a row from 1936-68. A win would also give Bird and Taurasi a record fifth basketball gold medal each.