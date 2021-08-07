Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks: It is time to trade Dylan Strome away

By Vincent Parise
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks have made some big moves so far this offseason. They really want to get the most out of the rest of Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane’s careers with the team. Adding stars like Seth Jones and Marc-Andre Fleury will surely help that case along with some depth guys like Caleb Jones and Jake McCabe. As of now, it is clear that they are trying to be a much-improved team by 2021-22. There, are, however, some more moves that could be made before training camp starts.

dawindycity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Jake Mccabe
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Alex Debrincat
Person
Jonathan Toews
Person
Kirby Dach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#The Chicago Blackhawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLESPN

Hall of Fame Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito dies

Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito, who was a fixture for the Chicago Blackhawks, has died at the age of 78. Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz said in a statement that Esposito had a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Chicago claimed Esposito from the Montreal Canadiens in what was then an...
NHLchatsports.com

Blackhawks Season Countdown: David Kampf Days Until Puck Drop

David Kampf #64, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) With the Blackhawks season fastly approaching, today we are starting the official count down to the beginning of the year. Chicago is 64 days away from their first game on October 13th against the Colorado Avalanche, and that should be a great team to test out the Blackhawks’ new and improved roster.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Top Remaining RFAs

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks prospect Max Shalunov signed a three-year deal with Lokomotiv of the KHL according to a source. The source added that the contract does have an opt-out clause to return to the NHL after next season. His agent said that they are hopeful that he can eventually...
NHLFanSided

Predicting the Chicago Blackhawks’ forward lineup for the 2021-22 season

The Blackhawks have made a number of transactions as a whole this offseason, and the team’s lineup will look different next year. While the majority of the Blackhawks’ large splashes have served to improve the team’s defense and goaltending, there will also be some new faces on the offensive front. From the likely return of captain Jonathan Toews to some fresh players coming in via trade, the ‘Hawks will probably have a unique combination of skaters to fill out their twelve forward spots.
markerzone.com

THE CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS MOURN THE LOSS OF AN ABSOLUTE LEGEND AS TONY ESPOSITO PASSES AWAY

The Chicago Blackhawks organization is reeling on Tuesday, following the announcement that Blackhawks legend and Hall of Famer Tony Esposito has passed away. Esposito, 78, had been battling pancreatic cancer at the time of his passing. Rocky Wirtz, Chairman of the Blackhawks released the following statement on Tuesday evening:. "The...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Blackhawks in no Fleury to trade newly acquired goaltender

As the situation continues to play out in Chicago with Marc-Andre Fleury it is looking like things could end with the reigning Vezina Trophy winner suiting up with the Chicago Blackhawks. However, the sources said, Fleury had inquired with “those who’d know” about Blackhawks ownership, management and coaches — a...
NHLABC News

Source: Marc-Andre Fleury agrees to play for Chicago Blackhawks rather than retire

Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury has agreed to play for the Chicago Blackhawks, a source confirmed to ESPN's Emily Kaplan. The Blackhawks posted a flower emoji on their Twitter account early Sunday morning, then multiple reports said Fleury had decided to play for Chicago. The Blackhawks had acquired Fleury...
NHLsemoball.com

'Hey Chicago': Fleury commits to playing for Blackhawks

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has committed to playing for the Blackhawks this season, setting aside his reservations about leaving Vegas. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has committed to playing for the Chicago Blackhawks this season, setting aside his reservations about leaving Vegas. "Hey Chicago. It's Marc, just want to let you know I'm...
NHLchatsports.com

Forward Jujhar Khaira signs two-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks

EDMONTON, AB - FEBRUARY 17: Jujhar Khaira #16 of the Edmonton Oilers complains after receiving a cut to the face against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on February 17, 2021 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images) The frenzied first day of NHL free agency has arrived, and...
NHLbleachernation.com

Blackhawks Day One Free Agent Frenzy, Is Chicago…Back? And Other Blackhawks Bullets

Yesterday was probably one of the more wild days in recent NHL offseason history, at least that I can remember. There’s a lot of time left this summer to have the Blackhawks make more moves to set their team up for success in the 2021-22 season, but the way I see it, they already made progress on that over the past week and yesterday especially.
NHLFanSided

Chicago Blackhawks have amazing news on Marc-Andre Fleury

The Chicago Blackhawks made a big splash when they acquired Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights earlier in the offseason. It was one of many big moves that they made with hopes of improving their roster ahead of 2021-22. There was one catch, however. Fleury was rumored to be retiring if he wasn’t a Vegas Golden Knight goalie. Luckily for the Blackhawks, they received some great news in regards to that on Sunday morning.
NHLbleachernation.com

Fleury Is In, Party Weekend In Chicago, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

It was a good weekend for the Chicago Blackhawks, from a roster perspective, if you ask me. The biggest news coming on Sunday afternoon as we finally get our answer from Marc-Andre Fleury on his commitment to play for the Chicago Blackhawks this season. • Short, sweet, and to the...
NHLBleacher Report

Report: Marc-Andre Fleury Researching Blackhawks Before Deciding Future with Team

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury may be more willing to play for the Chicago Blackhawks than previously thought. According to Scott Powers and Rob Rossi of The Athletic, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner has been in touch with Chicago since the team pulled off a surprising trade for the veteran earlier this month that blindsided the Vegas Golden Knight star. After initial reports suggested Fleury was considering retirement, the three-time Stanley Cup champion may walk back from that mindset.
NHLBleacher Report

Marc-Andre Fleury to Play for Blackhawks Following Rumors After Vegas Trade

Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury informed the Chicago Blackhawks he's planning to play the 2021-22 season after taking time to evaluate his NHL future following a trade from the Vegas Golden Knights. Fleury confirmed his intention to play in a video message to Blackhawks fans:. Frank Seravalli of Daily...
NHLdawindycity.com

Chicago Blackhawks: Actually a serious playoff contender right now

The Chicago Blackhawks have made some significant moves this offseason. Stan Bowman is a bad GM that has made terrible moves in his day but he is having a good summer. There have been significant trades and signings that should have this team as a playoff contender as soon as this upcoming season. There is a lot to look forward to when it comes to the team on and off the ice.
NHLbleachernation.com

Drew Commesso Feels Primed to be the Future of the Chicago Blackhawks in Goal

As it stands, the Chicago Blackhawks have four goaltenders on NHL contracts for the 2021-22 season, but just one with an NHL contract for the 2022-23 season (Arvid Söderblom). Kevin Lankinen, Malcolm Subban, Collin Delia, and Marc-Andre Fleury are set to play for Chicago this season, with Söderblom and Cale Morris likely headed to the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs. Fleury will be the starter with Lankinen backing him up, and given the salary cap situation with Chicago adding Fleury, it’s possible we see one of Delia or Subban traded, with the other headed to the AHL.
NHL8newsnow.com

Former VGK goalie Marc-Andre Fleury decides to play for Chicago Blackhawks this season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Vegas Golden Knights goaltender and reigning Vezina Trophy-winner Marc-Andre Fleury will play for the Chicago Blackhawks this season, Twitter posts from the NHL team confirm. Chicago’s “statement” on Twitter Sunday morning was a simple image — Fleury’s popular and well-known emoji and nickname, the Flower.

Comments / 0

Community Policy