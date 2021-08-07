Chicago Blackhawks: It is time to trade Dylan Strome away

The Chicago Blackhawks have made some big moves so far this offseason. They really want to get the most out of the rest of Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane’s careers with the team. Adding stars like Seth Jones and Marc-Andre Fleury will surely help that case along with some depth guys like Caleb Jones and Jake McCabe. As of now, it is clear that they are trying to be a much-improved team by 2021-22. There, are, however, some more moves that could be made before training camp starts.