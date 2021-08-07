Citizenry, not 9-R, owns old high school building

The time has come to speak truth to power. Our elected and unelected officials are wasting our money. We, the residents of La Plata County, own that building known as the old high school and all of the adjacent property. Our ancestors and elders paid for it. It is not the property of some quasi-government entity known as Durango School District 9-R. That entity has never generated its own funds and certainly not enough of its own funds to construct a single structure without the backing of tax dollars. We own it; they do not.