Summer finish line still a ways off

This summer has been one for the books, and we’re not even close to the finish line. It has been wonderful to see how the visitor economy has rebounded after a tough 2020 — hotels and restaurants are busy, businesses across the county are doing record sales and events are reaching new attendance milestones one after the other. For an economic engine that pumps more than $115 million into our local economy each year and employs north of 1,000 people, these are all great signs.