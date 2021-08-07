South Carolina Home Invader Leads Cops On Wild Chase

South Carolina Home Invader Police Chase

South Carolina State News by Southeast Crime and Justice Reporter Ken Fulton

A machete-wielding home invader led South Carolina Cops on a police chase. Officers say Charles MacArthur Brogdon broke into a home armed with a machete and BB gun.

Following the break-in, police received a description of Brogdon’s vehicle. He refused to stop for police when found and instead made for I-95.

The chase came to an end when Brogdon was stopped in traffic. Brogdon now faces charges for first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, failure to stop for a blue light, and simple possession of marijuana.

Is it ever worth running from the police? What do you think?