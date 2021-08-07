Hiring up over U.S., but virus wild card

It’s been quite a year so far on many fronts in our nation and I’m not so sure it shows signs of getting better soon but I live in hope. My youngest grandson is entering kindergarten this fall. For me kindergarten was a time in my life when I made friends that I have until this day. It was also a time when we learned not only about school but also how to play with others, an important skill that would later assist us in working with others and doing so as a member of a team. These are important life skills that are more important than many would think but I wonder how well they will be developed when he, his fellow students, and teachers and administrators have half their faces covered by masks?