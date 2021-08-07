Cancel
LIVE WELL: TSET announces new application periods for healthy incentive grants

By Thomas Larson
Stillwater News-Press
 5 days ago

The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust is inviting schools and communities to partner in efforts to support healthy living through a grant program. TSET has released new grant deadlines for their Healthy Incentive Grants, available to schools and communities across the state who meet application criteria. TSET Healthy Incentive Grants are designed to encourage the adoption of policies that promote tobacco-free environments, good nutrition, active lifestyles and employee wellness.

