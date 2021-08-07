LIVE WELL: TSET announces new application periods for healthy incentive grants

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wonderful Company today announced that its 2021 $1 million Wonderful Community Grant applications process is now live, continuing the company's commitment to investing in and collaborating with the communities where its employees live and work. Over the last six years, The Wonderful Company and its owners, philanthropists and entrepreneurs Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have provided $4 million in Wonderful Community Grants directly to more than 50 area non-profits and 165 schools in the San Joaquin Valley.