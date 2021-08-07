Cancel
Calico Rock, AR

COVID cancels or postpones two Calico Rock Museum events

By Staff
KTLO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Calico Rock Museum and Visitor Center has canceled or postponed two upcoming events due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area. The Second Friday event scheduled for Aug. 13 has been canceled, the museum announced Wednesday night. The Second Friday events feature Main Street businesses staying open for extended hours on the second Friday of each month and include prizes, games, music and other activities.

