Podcast: How April Ross, Alix Klineman went from music festival to gold medal match

From the court to the sand, hosts Lolo Jones and Lindsay Czarniak catch up with American volleyball players about their Olympic journeys. First, Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson stopped by to chat about the ways her team stayed connected during the pandemic and how she's representing "all the moms out there" in her return to the Olympics after giving birth in November. She also discusses the new professional volleyball league starting in America and her "fierce" teammates.