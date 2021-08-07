Cancel
Dela-Where He'd Rather Be: Come The Weekend, Biden Leaves D.C.

By Tamara Keith
wvik.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is in Wilmington, Del., this weekend, a place he has spent a lot of time as president. In fact, he has spent twice as many weekends at his home there as in the White House. Sometime next week, he is expected to start a summer vacation in — where else? — Delaware.

