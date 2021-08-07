Cancel
Danville, IL

Watchfire Signs earns Great Place to Work certification

By Staff Report
Commercial-News
Commercial-News
 5 days ago
Chris White

DANVILLE — Watchfire Signs, a manufacturer of outdoor digital signs, announced that it has been certified by Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership. The 2021 certification, based solely on employee feedback, shows Watchfire significantly outpaced U.S. companies in employee satisfaction, according to a press release.

According to the survey, 87 percent of Watchfire employees say the company is a great place to work, 28 points higher than typical U.S.-based companies. Watchfire also scored high for physical safety, job security and customer service.

“In today’s economy when competition for employees is fierce, this recognition is important and shows us that we are creating a culture that demonstrates our commitment to providing a safe workplace where employees have room to grow and thrive,” said Steve Harriott, CEO of Watchfire Signs.

A high number of employees surveyed said they are proud to tell others they work at Watchfire (95 percent) and hope to stay at the company a long time (86 percent).

An example of this commitment to Watchfire is Chris White, Watchfire’s new sales director in the central region. White joined Watchfire in 2006 as an inside sales rep and later served as territory manager in Texas, Indiana and Chicago. In his new position he will oversee sales in Arkansas, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri and North and South Dakota.

“I really love the culture and family atmosphere at Watchfire, and like working for a company where employees stay a long time,” said White, who noted that the number of employees has grown from 90 when he started to more than 350 today.

White succeeds Dave Wuellner who is retiring after a 45-year sales career including the past 11 years with Watchfire. Wuellner began his Watchfire tenure as a territory manager in Indiana before being promoted to sales director in the central region in 2015.

“Dave and Chris are great examples of the committed employees we have at Watchfire,” said Harriott. “We will miss Dave and wish him well in retirement, and at the same time are confident that Chris will represent Watchfire in the central region with the same integrity and enthusiasm.”

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, digital billboards and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED signs, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com.

