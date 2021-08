CariDawn (Alfrey) Luther was born Jan. 21, 1958, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston. She passed away at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. She lived in Lewiston and Kamiah before moving to Hayward, Calif., in 1964. She went to school through her junior year there, returning to Kamiah to be with her grandparents, Ed and Bernice Peterson. She finished her senior year and graduated there.