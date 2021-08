The Tokyo Olympics was a win for the U.S., which brought home the most gold medals and overall hardware during the 17-day competition. NBC, however, was not on the podium. The network saw its lowest ratings ever for the Summer Games since acquiring broadcasting rights in 1988, bringing in an average of 15.5 million prime-time viewers — a 42% decrease from the 26.7 million viewers during the 2016 Rio Games, and an even bigger fall from the 31.1 million who watched the 2012 London Games.