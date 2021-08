By Mari Radtke Paullina looked for nearly a year to replace Trent Mortensen. Sutherland has been looking since February when Jami Webster resigned and took work in Cherokee. Mortensen has since returned to the Paullina Police Department. Sutherland is still looking. At the time of Webster’s departure the two communities were utilizing a 28E agreement. They shared costs and operations in an agreed upon way. Sutherland is looking to reestablish a28E with Paullina for law enforcement.During the time that both communities have been short staffed or completely without coverage, the O’Brien County Sheriff’s . . .