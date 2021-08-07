Cancel
Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary’s Redistricting Board Members Named; Democrats Question Fairness Of Appointments

By Tony Roberts
Bay Net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEONARDTOWN, Md. -- The St. Mary’s County Commissioners appointed five members to the county redistricting board during the July 20, 2021 meeting, with each commissioner appointing one member. The members recently appointed were Matthew Burgan (District 1), Lance Johnson (District 3), Richard Johnson (At-Large), Patricia Richardson(District 2) and Paul Thompson...

Comments / 1

Community Policy