Amy Farris Will Have You Sold on the Easy Life at Long Cove

By Shelby Skrhak
 5 days ago
There are lake homes. And then there are Long Cove at Cedar Creek Lake homes. The difference could be likened to indulging in a good steak dinner. You can do it all yourself – go steak shopping, marinate and grill it, spend hours prepping sides, eat, and then clean up the mess you made. Or you could visit a five-star restaurant where pretty much all you have to do is chew. Those around you do the heavy lifting while you revel in the ambiance, visit with dinner companions and listen to the jazz trio in the corner.

candysdirt.com

