Lifted Spirits Bold Gin

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSprightly juniper leads this London dry-style gin on nose and palate, followed by licorice, fennel and a hint of berry sweetness. The lingering finish is laced with black pepper. Kara Newman. rating. 93. Price. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Rating. 93. Alcohol. 45%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Gin. User...

Palm Springs Spirits Modern Love Gin

Made with four varieties of local citrus zest, it's not surprising that lemon leads on nose and palate. Hints of anise and fennel seed sweeten the midpalate before drying to a black pepper and clove-accented finish. Each sip warms all the way down. Mix into Martinis with a lemon twist garnish. Kara Newman.
With subtle botanicals, Japanese gin allows the essence of gin to shine

Japanese gin differentiates itself simply but effectively: While American gins are typically juniper-forward and layered with strong botanicals, Japanese versions push juniper into the background and allow the clean, clear essence of gin to shine. Its botanicals are subtle and hyper-regional – you might detect layers of sakura blossom, green tea, yuzu, lime, sansho pepper, hinoki or shiso, depending on the maker. Each botanical is distilled separately to achieve the six distinct parts of the final flavor profile – base, herbal, floral, citrus, spice and tea. Japanese gin is sometimes blended with sake, as well, to knock its astringency down a notch.
Lift Your Spirits With This Vanilla Cloud Cheesecake Recipe

In the warmer months, there’s no better dessert than this refreshing treat that tastes even better after an overnight chill in the fridge. Few things compare to a light, airy cheesecake for an afternoon dessert. This sweet, refreshing treat, courtesy of Unwritten Recipes blogger Felicia Levinson, will have you on cloud nine. Garnish with anything from bee pollen to candied lemons to rosemary to change up the characteristics of this simple and delicious dessert.
Zesty Spirits launches new Passion Fruit Jaffa Cake Gin

There's nothing like a flavoured gin to get you in the mood for the sunny, summer weather. We're always on the hunt for new gin flavours to try and the latest innovation that's caught our eye is Zesty Spirits' Jaffa Cake Passion Fruit Gin!. Following the success of the original...
Mashed

The Unique Way Hendrick's Gin Is Advertising To Commuters

While traditional advertisements usually bombard you with music and flashy visuals, Hendrick's has stepped up its game to surround passersby with its product in a whole new way. AdAge writes that the gin company, in collaboration with a creative agency called Space, has created "experiential bus shelters" in the British...
Bottega launches its popular gin in the UK

Gin is the ideal drink for the summer. Whether you enjoy a G&T in the garden or a gin cocktail on a Friday night, it's always a treat. Given holidays abroad won't be on the agenda for most this Summer, we're constantly looking for drinks that will make us feel like we're away on a sunny shore. The good news for gin lovers is that Italian distiller, Bottega, is launching its ever-so-popular Gin Bacûr in the UK for the first time. With a botanical taste that's sure to remind you of the Mediterranean, the gin is also so pretty to look at, coming in a mirrored copper glass bottle.
Bently Heritage Juniper Grove American Dry Gin

The herbaceous aroma offers hints of basil and tarragon. The palate is more complex, intertwining those herb notes with anise and juniper, leading to black pepper and lemon peel on the finish. Kara Newman. rating. 90. Price. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Rating. 90. Alcohol. 46%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
Canned Gin Cocktails

Mermaid Gin's new canned gin cocktail is its first-ever ready-to-drink product and it pairs award-winning gin with Indian light tonic. The printed can is plastic-free and completely recyclable and to support the brand's Net Zero approach, orders shipped to trade customers in plastic-free packaging. The ready-to-drink gin and tonic cocktail...
The Aimsir Distilling Co. Aitil House Gin

Aitil means juniper in Gaelic. Look for a slightly vegetal aroma, with a hint of star anise. Juniper and pine emerge on the bracing palate. The tingly finish spotlights citrusy notes of lemon, lemon verbena and lemongrass. Kara Newman. rating. 91. Price. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Rating. 91. Alcohol.
Beaulieu Vineyard 2020 Maestro Sauvignon Blanc (Rutherford)

A 100% varietal wine, this white is rich in stone fruit, melon and tropical creaminess, plus is full bodied and ripe in style. Lengthy and grippy, it shows a powerful concentration and lasting weight. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Maestro. Variety. Sauvignon Blanc. Winery. Beaulieu Vineyard. Print a Shelf...
TheStreet

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin® Presents 'Senses Stirred' Campaign For BOMBAY & Tonic

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin®, the world's leading premium gin brand by volume and value, announces the debut of its first campaign film dedicated to the BOMBAY & Tonic cocktail. Titled "Senses Stirred", the film was brought to life by renowned director Alan Masferrer and shows viewers that the perfect gin and tonic goes far beyond being a cocktail - it is an experience for the senses. Throughout the narrative, all five senses (sight, sound, taste, scent and touch) are awakened, manifesting the bright, fresh, botanical flavor profile of the heralded, vapor-infused London Dry Gin from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE combined with the precise balance of premium tonic water. From the clink of the ice cubes swirling in a prismatic dance, to the botanical garden enveloped in vapor at sunset, and buoyant balloons rising to burst with botanicals, each element of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and its iconic serve, the BOMBAY & Tonic, is represented metaphorically through a collage of visually arresting, larger-than-life artistic installations.
Seven Oxen 2017 Tannat (Paso Robles)

Baked black-currant aromas are drizzled with brown sugar and maple on the nose of this rich bottling. It's rich and savory on the palate, full of smoked meats, asphalt and charcoal, set against a cassis backbone. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. Variety. Tannat. Winery. Seven Oxen. Print a Shelf Talker...
SUMMER SPIRITS: Japanese Gins & Martini Madness

To Japan, With Love: Go beyond Tanqueray and Bombay Sapphire to tipple Japanese gins in homage to the Tokyo Olympics. They are fabulous in a Negroni, Martini or with tonic. Most are made from rice, barley or corn-based neutral spirits, but some use sweet potato or sugarcane. Infused with indigenous botanicals distilled separately before blending, they are both aromatic and flavorful. Two Japanese gins (Ki No Bi, Suntory Roku) blend with six flavor categories: Base, Citrus, Tea, Herbal, Spice and Floral. These gins use native botanicals such as sakura (cherry blossom), hinoki (Japanese cypress), gyokuro (a shade-grown green tea), sanshō (similar to Sichuan peppercorn) and many local citrus varieties. Look for Nikka Coffey Gin, Ki No Bi Kyoto-Style Dry Gin, Etsu Gin and other exquisite summer sips. One Chicago bar layers the flavors of Japan (yuzu saki) with Scotland’s Botanist Gin with tonic, another Oriental twist on a classic hot weather cocktail.
Axr 2018 Sleeping Lady Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

A dazzling array of black cherry, cassis, nutmeg and clove highlight this voluptuously balanced and brightly effusive wine from the well-regarded site. There are hints of dark chocolate and toasted oak that dance around sweet, elongated tannin and an impressive length of dried herb. This is a memorable wine. Virginie Boone.
Roar 2019 Pinot Noir (Santa Lucia Highlands)

The appellation blend gives a great sense of what the Franscionis are accomplishing in their vineyards. Aromas of cola, cherry, raspberry, cigar box and rose petal on the nose lead into baked red currant and an herbal touch of anise on the layered palate. Matt Kettmann. rating. 94. Price. Variety.
Roar 2019 Sierra Mar Vineyard Pinot Noir (Santa Lucia Highlands)

Fresh yet structured, fruit-driven yet spicy, this is a wine to watch for a decade or so. Hearty boysenberry cream and classic French toast spices entertain the nose while the palate is framed by a hearty tannic backbone, hanging up the blueberry compote, clove and cardamom flavors. Drink now through 2039. Matt Kettmann.
Axr 2018 Flagship Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

A soft, supple texture gives in to velvety tannins in this robustly built, complex and intensely powerful wine. Clove, black currant and black pepper dot a midpalate of viscous opulence and generous fruit, accented in tobacco and salty oak. Enjoy best from 2028–2033. Virginie Boone. rating. 95. Price. Designation. Flagship.
Axr 2018 Proprietary Red (Napa Valley)

This is made from 66% Cabernet Sauvignon, 19% Malbec and 15% Merlot. The wine is plush in texture with a soft underbelly of power. Blue fruit, cassis and elongated tannin provide layers of flavor and length, with accents of earthy dried herb and baking spice. Virginie Boone. rating. 94. Price.
Roar 2019 Rosella's Vineyard Chardonnay (Santa Lucia Highlands)

Delicate touches of macadamia nut and chestnut meet with white peach and gardenia on the soft, rounded nose of this single-vineyard expression. The palate shows a more generous flavor profile of melon and apricot flesh, leading into tropical tuberose touches toward the finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Rosella's...
Holman Ranch 2018 Three Brothers Pinot Noir (Carmel Valley)

Dried cherry and baked cranberry aromas meet with charcuterie aromas on the node of this bottling. Dark berry and cherry encounter licorice spice on the palate, which is darker and more dried out than the estate's other bottlings. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Three Brothers. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery.

