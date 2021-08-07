Lifted Spirits Bold Gin

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin®, the world's leading premium gin brand by volume and value, announces the debut of its first campaign film dedicated to the BOMBAY & Tonic cocktail. Titled "Senses Stirred", the film was brought to life by renowned director Alan Masferrer and shows viewers that the perfect gin and tonic goes far beyond being a cocktail - it is an experience for the senses. Throughout the narrative, all five senses (sight, sound, taste, scent and touch) are awakened, manifesting the bright, fresh, botanical flavor profile of the heralded, vapor-infused London Dry Gin from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE combined with the precise balance of premium tonic water. From the clink of the ice cubes swirling in a prismatic dance, to the botanical garden enveloped in vapor at sunset, and buoyant balloons rising to burst with botanicals, each element of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and its iconic serve, the BOMBAY & Tonic, is represented metaphorically through a collage of visually arresting, larger-than-life artistic installations.