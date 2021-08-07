Palm Springs Spirits Modern Love Gin

To Japan, With Love: Go beyond Tanqueray and Bombay Sapphire to tipple Japanese gins in homage to the Tokyo Olympics. They are fabulous in a Negroni, Martini or with tonic. Most are made from rice, barley or corn-based neutral spirits, but some use sweet potato or sugarcane. Infused with indigenous botanicals distilled separately before blending, they are both aromatic and flavorful. Two Japanese gins (Ki No Bi, Suntory Roku) blend with six flavor categories: Base, Citrus, Tea, Herbal, Spice and Floral. These gins use native botanicals such as sakura (cherry blossom), hinoki (Japanese cypress), gyokuro (a shade-grown green tea), sanshō (similar to Sichuan peppercorn) and many local citrus varieties. Look for Nikka Coffey Gin, Ki No Bi Kyoto-Style Dry Gin, Etsu Gin and other exquisite summer sips. One Chicago bar layers the flavors of Japan (yuzu saki) with Scotland’s Botanist Gin with tonic, another Oriental twist on a classic hot weather cocktail.
