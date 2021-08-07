Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Palm Springs Spirits Modern Love Gin

winemag.com
 4 days ago

Made with four varieties of local citrus zest, it's not surprising that lemon leads on nose and palate. Hints of anise and fennel seed sweeten the midpalate before drying to a black pepper and clove-accented finish. Each sip warms all the way down. Mix into Martinis with a lemon twist garnish. Kara Newman.

www.winemag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palm Springs#Gin#Clove#Modern Love#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#Martinis#Price Print
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

Zesty Spirits launches new Passion Fruit Jaffa Cake Gin

There's nothing like a flavoured gin to get you in the mood for the sunny, summer weather. We're always on the hunt for new gin flavours to try and the latest innovation that's caught our eye is Zesty Spirits' Jaffa Cake Passion Fruit Gin!. Following the success of the original...
Drinksparadisenewsfl.com

SUMMER SPIRITS: Japanese Gins & Martini Madness

To Japan, With Love: Go beyond Tanqueray and Bombay Sapphire to tipple Japanese gins in homage to the Tokyo Olympics. They are fabulous in a Negroni, Martini or with tonic. Most are made from rice, barley or corn-based neutral spirits, but some use sweet potato or sugarcane. Infused with indigenous botanicals distilled separately before blending, they are both aromatic and flavorful. Two Japanese gins (Ki No Bi, Suntory Roku) blend with six flavor categories: Base, Citrus, Tea, Herbal, Spice and Floral. These gins use native botanicals such as sakura (cherry blossom), hinoki (Japanese cypress), gyokuro (a shade-grown green tea), sanshō (similar to Sichuan peppercorn) and many local citrus varieties. Look for Nikka Coffey Gin, Ki No Bi Kyoto-Style Dry Gin, Etsu Gin and other exquisite summer sips. One Chicago bar layers the flavors of Japan (yuzu saki) with Scotland’s Botanist Gin with tonic, another Oriental twist on a classic hot weather cocktail.
Drinkswinemag.com

Lifted Spirits Bold Gin

Sprightly juniper leads this London dry-style gin on nose and palate, followed by licorice, fennel and a hint of berry sweetness. The lingering finish is laced with black pepper. Kara Newman. rating. 93. Price. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Rating. 93. Alcohol. 45%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Gin. User...
Drinkswinemag.com

Axr 2018 Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

With a tension of grip and power, this vineyard-designate is muscularly built and intense on the palate, concentrated in blue and black fruit that weigh against a foundation of structure. There is opulence to the texture and notes of black pepper, violet and cedar that complement and contrast. Enjoy best from 2028–2033. Virginie Boone.
Drinkswinemag.com

Sling & Stone 2019 Tondre Grapefield Pinot Noir (Santa Lucia Highlands)

There's an herbaceous streak to the nose of this bottling, which used 30% whole cluster in the fermentation, delivering juniper, pine-needle and smashed plum aromas. Those herbs pop on the palate too, giving a eucalyptus-like spice to the red-apple and brisk cranberry flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Tondre...
Drinkswinemag.com

Roar 2019 Pinot Noir (Santa Lucia Highlands)

The appellation blend gives a great sense of what the Franscionis are accomplishing in their vineyards. Aromas of cola, cherry, raspberry, cigar box and rose petal on the nose lead into baked red currant and an herbal touch of anise on the layered palate. Matt Kettmann. rating. 94. Price. Variety.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Mile High Spirits Fireside Single Barrel Bourbon and Summit Gin

Colorado is a crowded state for craft distilling, but Mile High Spirits in the heart of Denver is endeavoring to distinguish themselves by, and I’m quoting their website here, “not being obnoxious about it.” The Our Story section goes on at length with a well-reasoned manifesto bemoaning the elitism and expense of craft spirits today. Check it out when you have a moment. It’s a pretty good read. As for the distillery itself, well, their product line seems to take a rather eclectic approach to distilling with everything from a tequila to a peach-flavored whiskey on offer, all produced in-house with as little snobbery as possible. In between those are the more familiar whiskey and gin offerings, a pair of which we received for review. Let’s check them out.
Drinkswinemag.com

Roar 2019 Soberanes Vineyard Chardonnay (Santa Lucia Highlands)

Very clean and suave aromas of chalk, lemon balm, lychee and a hint of salted nuts show on the nose of this bottling. The palate is a showcase of restrained opulence, offering peach and apricot flavors that are encapsulated in a chalky texture, all blasted by focused, driven notes of citrus zest. Matt Kettmann.
Drinkswinemag.com

Pulchella 2017 Awakening Red (Adelaida District)

Blackberry-jam aromas mesh well into savory undertones of smoked ham on the nose of this blend of 75% Tannat and 25% Petite Sirah. Rich, mesquite-smoked meat flavors on the palate are integrated into the boysenberry and iodine elements. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Awakening. Variety. Red Blends, Red Blends.
Drinkswinemag.com

Axr 2018 Flagship Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

A soft, supple texture gives in to velvety tannins in this robustly built, complex and intensely powerful wine. Clove, black currant and black pepper dot a midpalate of viscous opulence and generous fruit, accented in tobacco and salty oak. Enjoy best from 2028–2033. Virginie Boone. rating. 95. Price. Designation. Flagship.
Drinkswinemag.com

The Big Red Monster NV Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles)

This widely available bottling, which includes small amounts of Petite Sirah and Petit Verdot, is sure to please anyone seeking a powerful red wine. Clean lines of black currant, crushed slate, light cocoa, char and oregano hit the nose, while the palate amplifies that herbal edge, with rich milk-chocolate and black-fruit flavors. A solid grip adds to the complexity. Matt Kettmann.
Drinkswinemag.com

Holman Ranch 2018 Three Brothers Pinot Noir (Carmel Valley)

Dried cherry and baked cranberry aromas meet with charcuterie aromas on the node of this bottling. Dark berry and cherry encounter licorice spice on the palate, which is darker and more dried out than the estate's other bottlings. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Three Brothers. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery.
Drinkswinemag.com

Marine Layer 2018 Lyra Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)

Softly textured, this red offers lasting lightness and elegance, with cohesive layers of spicy cherry and strawberry. The tannins are polished and well behaved, as is the oak, with a lasting thread of black tea and clove. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Lyra. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery. Marine Layer.
Drinkswinemag.com

Marine Layer 2018 Aries Chardonnay (Sonoma Coast)

This white offers a wealth of mineral- like stone texture and crushed rock, presenting a seamless integration of tannin and oak. Gravenstein apple, pear and a lightness of baking spice accent it with freshness and complexity. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Aries. Variety. Chardonnay. Winery. Marine Layer. Print a...
Drinkswinemag.com

Roar 2019 Rosella's Vineyard Pinot Noir (Santa Lucia Highlands)

Mace and cherry compote aromas are clean and opulent on the nose of this bottling. There is a great sense of cohesion on the tense palate, with rich red fruits that are dusted in sagebrush and red licorice, and washed clean with a blast of acidity. Matt Kettmann. rating. 95.
Drinkswinemag.com

Hill Family Estate 2019 Tiara Sauvignon Blanc (Napa Valley)

Blended with 15% Sémillon, this white is densely built with a lengthy flavor of peach skin and apple. Crisp in complementary acidity, it offers ample mouthfeel and rounded approachability while remaining earthy and complex. Virginie Boone. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Tiara. Variety. Sauvignon Blanc. Winery. Hill Family Estate. Print a...
Drinkswinemag.com

Medlock Ames 2019 Newcomb Sauvignon Blanc (Alexander Valley)

A 100% varietal white, this wine is textured and moderate in weight, with both grip and bright, crisp acidity. Flavors of melon, apple and peach combine with ease around a well-integrated midpalate accented in dried herb. Virginie Boone. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Newcomb. Variety. Sauvignon Blanc. Winery. Medlock Ames. Print...
Drinkswinemag.com

Odonata 2016 Douglass Crest Cabernet Sauvignon (Santa Cruz Mountains)

Dark and expressive aromas of black plum, Earl Grey tea, violet and dark roses make for a very intense nose on this bottling. Edgy tannins provide a firm structure to the sip, upholding dark-fruit, pipe-tobacco and cedar flavors, with an acidity that persists through the finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 93.

Comments / 0

Community Policy