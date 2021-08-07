Palm Springs Spirits Modern Love Gin

Colorado is a crowded state for craft distilling, but Mile High Spirits in the heart of Denver is endeavoring to distinguish themselves by, and I’m quoting their website here, “not being obnoxious about it.” The Our Story section goes on at length with a well-reasoned manifesto bemoaning the elitism and expense of craft spirits today. Check it out when you have a moment. It’s a pretty good read. As for the distillery itself, well, their product line seems to take a rather eclectic approach to distilling with everything from a tequila to a peach-flavored whiskey on offer, all produced in-house with as little snobbery as possible. In between those are the more familiar whiskey and gin offerings, a pair of which we received for review. Let’s check them out.