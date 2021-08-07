Cancel
Public Health

Hospitals raising alarms as admissions spike; unvaccinated more vulnerable to COVID-19 reinfection, study says. Latest COVID-19 updates

By Jeanine Santucci, Christine Fernando, Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalf of Americans are now fully vaccinated, with new vaccinations up 44% over two weeks, according to U.S. officials. Latest COVID-19 updates.

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

More Vaccinated People Are Dying of COVID in England Than Unvaccinated – Here’s Why

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Public HealthFortune

This is why vaccinated people are still testing positive for COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With COVID-19 shots reaching billions of people, reports have grown more common of people getting infected with the coronavirus despite being vaccinated. Just as a natural infection doesn’t guarantee protection from reinfection with the virus, neither does immunization provide a perfect shield. Still, those who have immunity— either from vaccination or infection—carry a fraction of the risk of those who have none. So-called breakthrough cases among the immunized are a reminder that as long as the pandemic virus is prevalent in the world, it remains a threat to everyone.
Public Healthstardem.com

CDC: 74% of COVID cases in study were among fully vaccinated; Walmart, Disney requiring vaccines

WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated persons made up 74% of a summer COVID-19 outbreak studied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC looked at coronavirus cases in Barnstable County, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. The findings were released Friday as fears of COVID’s Delta variant sparks renewed mask mandates and a growing list of private and public sector vaccine requirements for workers.
Kids27 First News

Are kids more vulnerable to the delta variant of COVID-19?

(NEXSTAR) – Hospitals around the United States, especially in the South, are starting to fill back up again as the delta variant tears though the country. With previous waves of infection, we’ve been most worried about the elderly being vulnerable. Now, it’s younger people – even children – starting to show up in hospital beds.
Public HealthNew York Post

One dose of Pfizer vaccine may protect COVID-19 victims from reinfection: study

People who had COVID-19 may only need one dose of Pfizer’s vaccine to be “sufficiently protected” against getting the virus again, a new study says. The research, published in JAMA Network Open on Friday, compared the antibody levels of people who’d previously been infected with those who hadn’t been, after one and two doses of the double-dose Pfizer.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Study finds unvaccinated more than twice as likely to get COVID-19 reinfection | Half of total US population fully vaccinated | Federal workers who lie about vaccination status could be fined, removed

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care. President Biden paid homage to his former boss by sporting a tan suit during former President Obama ’s birthday week. Flashback to 2014 when Obama sparked controversy for wearing a tan suit during an address about Russia and ISIS. If you have any tips,...
Public HealthCharlotteObserver.com

Unvaccinated people face more than double the risk of COVID reinfection, CDC says

A new study of hundreds of Kentucky residents reveals more real-world data that shows COVID-19 vaccines offer better protection against reinfection than natural immunity. Among nearly 740 people who previously had tested positive for the coronavirus, those who remained unvaccinated were more than twice as likely to contract COVID-19 again than people who were fully vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Does delta COVID-19 variant raise risk of reinfection?

With the emergence of the delta variant driving new breakthrough infections, some are wondering what impact the strain may have on reinfection rates. In the fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised that some cases of reinfection are expected, but "remain rare." However, that guidance published by...
Public HealthCNET

Breakthrough COVID-19 infections and fully vaccinated people: Here's the latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A spike in COVID-19 infections is happening across the US due to the highly contagious delta variant driving up numbers -- especially in areas with low vaccination rates. But the variant is also breaking through to infect vaccinated people. A recent study released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the delta infection has similarly high viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. So what does that mean as more of these breakthrough cases are happening?
Marion County, FLocala-news.com

Marion County Commissioner in quarantine as husband fights COVID-19, says 90% of COVID-19 patients at hospitals are unvaccinated

A Marion County Commissioner is urging the public to get the vaccine, saying 90% of COVID-19 patients at local hospitals are unvaccinated. Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant, who represents District 2, says her husband tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, July 31. Bryant was absent from the Tuesday, August 3 meeting of the Marion County Board of County Commissioners and said she will quarantine through next week.

