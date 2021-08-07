Netflix doc shows how a drug trafficking trial doomed the DeLorean

The DC series Titans is one fans of the superhero genre would call a must-watch endeavor, and many Netflix subscribers are very anxious to know if they can do just that. Whether it’s the Avengers, Justice League or Legends of Tomorrow, one thing that is for sure is that fans love it when their favorite heroes are forced to team up against perilous odds to save the day before it’s too late. That is precisely why the DC series Titans, inspired by the Teen Titan comic books, has become such a hit with those that enjoy superhero endeavors.