Netflix doc shows how a drug trafficking trial doomed the DeLorean

By Dan Gentile
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Few car manufacturers in history have had as strange a ride as the DeLorean Motor Company. Their signature (and only) model, simply known as a DeLorean, has gone down in history as a pop culture oddity. Featured most notably in “Back to the Future” as Doc Brown’s time machine, it’s upward-opening gull-wing doors, silver paint job and sleek low frame makes it immediately recognizable, and a curiosity in the long arc of automotive history. But instead of being the industry-changing innovator its founder John DeLorean expected, production was cut short by accusations of embezzlement and a sensational drug trafficking trial.

