A romance writing group gave an award to a book criticized for romanticizing the killing of Native people. Then it took it back

Content warning: This post discusses racism and genocide against Indigenous peoples. As with many controversies in the book world, I first heard about this in a subtweet I didn’t understand. After a minute of scrolling, the issue had become clear: On Saturday evening, the Romance Writers of America (RWA) announced that Karen Witemeyer’s At Love’s Command won the VIVIAN award for “Romance with Religious or Spiritual Elements.” In the prologue, which you can read in the Amazon preview, the book’s romantic “hero” is a Captain participating in the Wounded Knee Massacre after thirteen years of “Indian fighting.” Wounded Knee was a massacre of nearly 300 mostly unarmed Lakota people — including women, children, and elderly — in 1890.