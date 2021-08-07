Cancel
Drinks

Bently Heritage Juniper Grove American Dry Gin

 4 days ago

The herbaceous aroma offers hints of basil and tarragon. The palate is more complex, intertwining those herb notes with anise and juniper, leading to black pepper and lemon peel on the finish. Kara Newman. rating. 90. Price. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Rating. 90. Alcohol. 46%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.

Drinksfeastmagazine.com

With subtle botanicals, Japanese gin allows the essence of gin to shine

Japanese gin differentiates itself simply but effectively: While American gins are typically juniper-forward and layered with strong botanicals, Japanese versions push juniper into the background and allow the clean, clear essence of gin to shine. Its botanicals are subtle and hyper-regional – you might detect layers of sakura blossom, green tea, yuzu, lime, sansho pepper, hinoki or shiso, depending on the maker. Each botanical is distilled separately to achieve the six distinct parts of the final flavor profile – base, herbal, floral, citrus, spice and tea. Japanese gin is sometimes blended with sake, as well, to knock its astringency down a notch.
Drinksimbibemagazine.com

Drink of the Week: Sipsmith Strawberry Smash Gin

With summer in full swing, I’m finding so much joy in the abundance of fresh produce available at my fingertips in the Midwest. On the weekends my husband and I lose ourselves in the nearby U-Pick fields for hours, then revel in being able to pop perfectly ripe berries and cherries into pies, smoothies, salads, and yes, cocktails. But for those lazy nights when I don’t have the energy to mix a drink, I recently discovered a stellar substitute in Sipsmith’s newest limited-edition gin: Sipsmith Strawberry Smash.
Drinkswinemag.com

Lifted Spirits Bold Gin

Sprightly juniper leads this London dry-style gin on nose and palate, followed by licorice, fennel and a hint of berry sweetness. The lingering finish is laced with black pepper. Kara Newman. rating. 93. Price. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Rating. 93. Alcohol. 45%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Gin. User...
Drinksimbibemagazine.com

Julia Momosé Recommends 5 Japanese Gins To Try

At her Chicago cocktail bar Kumiko, Julia Momosé explores and experiments with a wide range of Japanese ingredients and spirits. Her upcoming book, The Way of the Cocktail (co-authored by Imbibe digital editor Emma Janzen; out October 2021, Clarkson Potter), dives deep into the country’s cocktail culture, with a section devoted to the Japanese approach to gin. “I was struck by how brilliantly Japanese gin producers are melding local citrus and botanicals into gins that are distinctively Japanese,” says Momosé. She notes that while gin distillation isn’t new to Japan by any means, with whisky houses Nikka and Suntory both making gin for years, it was the opening of The Kyoto Distillery in 2014 that “lit the spark that set off a wave of craft gins throughout Japan,” she says. “Not all are available outside of Japan yet, but here are five standouts that offer a taste of the ever-evolving Japanese spirits landscape.”
Food & Drinkswinemag.com

Kaikyo 135 East Hyōgo Dry Gin

A lemongrass aroma leads into a lightly sweet, faintly herbaceous palate that finishes with a lingering pink-peppercorn zing. This London dry-style gin is made with Japanese botanicals, including sansho pepper, shiso, yuzu and ume. Kara Newman. rating. 92. Price. Appellation. Japan. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Rating. 92. Alcohol. 42%
Drinkswinemag.com

Rétha Oceanic Gin

Crisp and slightly vegetal, this nuanced gin opens with bright fennel and citrus then rounds into mouthwatering white pepper, anise and coriander. It's made with seaweed harvested on the beaches of Île de Ré, off the coast of France's Cognac region. Kara Newman. rating. 94. Price. Appellation. France. Print a...
Drinkswinemag.com

Medlock Ames 2019 Newcomb Sauvignon Blanc (Alexander Valley)

A 100% varietal white, this wine is textured and moderate in weight, with both grip and bright, crisp acidity. Flavors of melon, apple and peach combine with ease around a well-integrated midpalate accented in dried herb. Virginie Boone. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Newcomb. Variety. Sauvignon Blanc. Winery. Medlock Ames. Print...
Drinksparadisenewsfl.com

SUMMER SPIRITS: Japanese Gins & Martini Madness

To Japan, With Love: Go beyond Tanqueray and Bombay Sapphire to tipple Japanese gins in homage to the Tokyo Olympics. They are fabulous in a Negroni, Martini or with tonic. Most are made from rice, barley or corn-based neutral spirits, but some use sweet potato or sugarcane. Infused with indigenous botanicals distilled separately before blending, they are both aromatic and flavorful. Two Japanese gins (Ki No Bi, Suntory Roku) blend with six flavor categories: Base, Citrus, Tea, Herbal, Spice and Floral. These gins use native botanicals such as sakura (cherry blossom), hinoki (Japanese cypress), gyokuro (a shade-grown green tea), sanshō (similar to Sichuan peppercorn) and many local citrus varieties. Look for Nikka Coffey Gin, Ki No Bi Kyoto-Style Dry Gin, Etsu Gin and other exquisite summer sips. One Chicago bar layers the flavors of Japan (yuzu saki) with Scotland’s Botanist Gin with tonic, another Oriental twist on a classic hot weather cocktail.
Drinkswinemag.com

Axr 2018 Artalade Montagna Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

Salty oak and a subdued structure grace this powerfully built red that is supple on the palate with well-integrated tannin. From a high-elevation site atop Pritchard Hill, it shows elegance within the intensity, with notes of crushed rock, dark chocolate and cassis. Virginie Boone. rating. 94. Price. Designation. Artalade Montagna...
Drinkswinemag.com

Axr 2018 Flagship Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

A soft, supple texture gives in to velvety tannins in this robustly built, complex and intensely powerful wine. Clove, black currant and black pepper dot a midpalate of viscous opulence and generous fruit, accented in tobacco and salty oak. Enjoy best from 2028–2033. Virginie Boone. rating. 95. Price. Designation. Flagship.
Drinkswinemag.com

Axr 2018 Proprietary Red (Napa Valley)

This is made from 66% Cabernet Sauvignon, 19% Malbec and 15% Merlot. The wine is plush in texture with a soft underbelly of power. Blue fruit, cassis and elongated tannin provide layers of flavor and length, with accents of earthy dried herb and baking spice. Virginie Boone. rating. 94. Price.
Drinkswinemag.com

Holman Ranch 2018 Three Brothers Pinot Noir (Carmel Valley)

Dried cherry and baked cranberry aromas meet with charcuterie aromas on the node of this bottling. Dark berry and cherry encounter licorice spice on the palate, which is darker and more dried out than the estate's other bottlings. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Three Brothers. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery.
Drinkswinemag.com

Hill Family Estate 2019 Tiara Sauvignon Blanc (Napa Valley)

Blended with 15% Sémillon, this white is densely built with a lengthy flavor of peach skin and apple. Crisp in complementary acidity, it offers ample mouthfeel and rounded approachability while remaining earthy and complex. Virginie Boone. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Tiara. Variety. Sauvignon Blanc. Winery. Hill Family Estate. Print a...
Drinkswinemag.com

Roar 2019 Pisoni Vineyard Pinot Noir (Santa Lucia Highlands)

Lively aromas of raspberry and warm baking spice are kicked up by a minty hint of tarragon on the nose of this bottling from the famed vineyard. There's an attention-grabbing grip to the bright palate, where the tannins and fresh acidity frame strawberry, stone and herb flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating.
Drinkswinemag.com

Beaulieu Vineyard 2020 Maestro Sauvignon Blanc (Rutherford)

A 100% varietal wine, this white is rich in stone fruit, melon and tropical creaminess, plus is full bodied and ripe in style. Lengthy and grippy, it shows a powerful concentration and lasting weight. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Maestro. Variety. Sauvignon Blanc. Winery. Beaulieu Vineyard. Print a Shelf...
Drinkswinemag.com

Theorize 2019 Sauvignon Blanc (Napa Valley)

Herbal and floral on the nose, this tangy white shows a breadth of apricot and legume, with focused acidity giving it lasting freshness. Both barrel and tank fermented, it has ample mouthfeel and a lasting tease of anise. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Variety. Sauvignon Blanc. Winery. Theorize. Print a...
Drinkswinemag.com

Seven Oxen 2017 Tannat (Paso Robles)

Baked black-currant aromas are drizzled with brown sugar and maple on the nose of this rich bottling. It's rich and savory on the palate, full of smoked meats, asphalt and charcoal, set against a cassis backbone. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. Variety. Tannat. Winery. Seven Oxen. Print a Shelf Talker...
Drinkswinemag.com

The Big Red Monster NV Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles)

This widely available bottling, which includes small amounts of Petite Sirah and Petit Verdot, is sure to please anyone seeking a powerful red wine. Clean lines of black currant, crushed slate, light cocoa, char and oregano hit the nose, while the palate amplifies that herbal edge, with rich milk-chocolate and black-fruit flavors. A solid grip adds to the complexity. Matt Kettmann.
DrinksTelegraph

'People are getting bored of gin' – welcome to the summer of rum

At some hazy point in the past 18 months, Britons corked up the Sauvignon blanc, turned off the draught beer and became mixologists. Perhaps so much time at home had left us shaken, stirred – or simply muddled – but cocktails and aperitivos suddenly became the new national go-to comfort drink.

Comments / 0

Community Policy