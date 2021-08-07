Cancel
Kaikyo 135 East Hyōgo Dry Gin

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lemongrass aroma leads into a lightly sweet, faintly herbaceous palate that finishes with a lingering pink-peppercorn zing. This London dry-style gin is made with Japanese botanicals, including sansho pepper, shiso, yuzu and ume. Kara Newman. rating. 92. Price. Appellation. Japan. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Rating. 92. Alcohol. 42%

