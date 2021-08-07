Kaikyo 135 East Hyōgo Dry Gin

At her Chicago cocktail bar Kumiko, Julia Momosé explores and experiments with a wide range of Japanese ingredients and spirits. Her upcoming book, The Way of the Cocktail (co-authored by Imbibe digital editor Emma Janzen; out October 2021, Clarkson Potter), dives deep into the country’s cocktail culture, with a section devoted to the Japanese approach to gin. “I was struck by how brilliantly Japanese gin producers are melding local citrus and botanicals into gins that are distinctively Japanese,” says Momosé. She notes that while gin distillation isn’t new to Japan by any means, with whisky houses Nikka and Suntory both making gin for years, it was the opening of The Kyoto Distillery in 2014 that “lit the spark that set off a wave of craft gins throughout Japan,” she says. “Not all are available outside of Japan yet, but here are five standouts that offer a taste of the ever-evolving Japanese spirits landscape.”