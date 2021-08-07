See it, hit it: Billings Mustangs' Anthony Amicangelo keeps simple approach during tear

I hope Skalski stops the targeting. He is lucky he didn't break his neck on that shot on Fields. I like Skalski and appreciate his heart and intensity, but he and other Tiger defenders have been way too sloppy with targeting during the last couple seasons. Tiger D is starting to look like the U on defense with the cheap shots. If Skalski can't clean up the hits, I hope some underclassmen outcompetes him and takes his starting spot.