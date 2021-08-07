Cancel
Norwalk, OH

Youngsters searching out 'Sacred Spaces'

By JOE CENTERS jcenters@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 5 days ago
NORWALK — It has been a summer of learning for local youngsters.

St. Paul Catholic Church is sponsoring an event this summer called Sacred Spaces.

"It's an event that we began this summer for our youngest parishioners and their parents to explore the beauty of the world God created," organizer Jen Sanders said.

"Each session we spend time finding a new way to look at nature. One session we used mirrors to allow us to look up into the trees for a new perspective. Another session allowed for tree climbing and gathering nature materials to fill their buckets and then to realize they needed to work together to lift the buckets even with a pulley.

"At the end of each session they learn about a saint in the church who has a special connection to the outdoors. This session's (tree climbing) saint was St. Kateri — a Native American saint who early on created crosses out of large branches to share the message of Jesus.

"The kids and parents have really enjoyed these sessions and we look forward to continuing them."

The group met again Wednesday at the Shrine of the Sorrowful Mother on Main Street. The next session is Aug. 18. If people would like to join they can call the St. Paul Parish office at 419-668-6044 to register.

