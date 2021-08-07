Parish to receive funding to improve COVID-19 vaccination rate

MONROE,La-(KTVE/KARD) With COVID-19 cases on the rise a large number of organizations are doing what they can in order to get their residents vaccinated. The Concordia Parish Health unit located in Ferriday, Louisiana is giving the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson vaccine free of charge to citizens in the area. The health unit has both walk in and drive thru options for individuals that would like to get the vaccine. I spoke with the medical director for the office of public health in central Louisiana David Holcombe who says that getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19. David Holcombe regional administrator/ medical director for office of public health central “These vaccines are safe, they are effective, and as long as we have not reached herd immunity which is 70 percent vaccination the virus will continue to percolate in the society amongst children and young adults and whoever is not getting vaccinated.”