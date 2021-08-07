Cancel
Public Health

Parish to receive funding to improve COVID-19 vaccination rate

By RANDY PELLIS rpellis@oswegonews.com
nny360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — As the COVID Delta variant works its way through the United States, this county is seeing a rise in COVID cases. So far no new deaths have been reported, but just this past week 52 people within the county were infected compared to just 10 the week before.

