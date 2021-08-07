Cancel
Illinois State

Late Alton Rally Falls Short As Fellow Fifth Division Team Trenton Eliminates Junior Legionnaires 8-7 In Illinois State Tournament

By Colin Feeney
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE - The Alton Post 126 junior American Legion baseball team jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, but Fifth Division champions Trenton rallied back to take the lead, seeing a late Alton rally fall short as the Junior Legionnaires were eliminated by Trenton 8-7 in a losers bracket game in the Illinois State tournament Friday evening at Danville.

