Late Alton Rally Falls Short As Fellow Fifth Division Team Trenton Eliminates Junior Legionnaires 8-7 In Illinois State Tournament
DANVILLE - The Alton Post 126 junior American Legion baseball team jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, but Fifth Division champions Trenton rallied back to take the lead, seeing a late Alton rally fall short as the Junior Legionnaires were eliminated by Trenton 8-7 in a losers bracket game in the Illinois State tournament Friday evening at Danville.www.riverbender.com
Comments / 0