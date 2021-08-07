Cancel
Science

Letter: Sununu puts politics ahead of science

By DAVID BROOKS -
Concord Monitor
 5 days ago

Gov. Sununu quietly signed a bill that was sponsored by industry and passed to NH’s GOP leadership by Americans for Prosperity (AFP). The bill puts a roadblock between NH’s Department of Environmental Services and their colleagues in other New England states, any regional compacts, and even federal agencies. It was designed to stop all talk regarding the changes that are happening in the transportation sector to incorporate electric vehicles into our region and economy.

Letter: Cuban politics are not American politics

The voices of thousands of Cuban protesters who went out to the streets on July 11 are being silenced. The U.S. right is co-opting their voices to demand that the U.S. government inflict punishment on the communist regime via sanctions and even military intervention. The U.S. left is distorting their message into a complaint primarily about economic hardship — a hardship that they claim is entirely the product of the U.S. embargo. What is being silenced? A broad range of different types of critiques internal to Cuba that have little, if anything, to do with the United States and its foreign policy. Protesters are asking the Cuban government for freedom of speech. They are asking for the release of imprisoned political activists. They are asking for equal access to essential goods that are currently available only to those who receive foreign currency from abroad. They are asking for recognition of the need to address racial and LGBTQ inequalities in Cuba. They are asking for the government to invest more in the immediate needs of the people and less on building hotels. Cuba’s problems are much more complex than the caricatures American political groups are painting. Unbeknownst to many, Cuban politics are not American politics. Cuban protesters are not striving for or against the hopes and dreams of the conservatives and progressives of the world, but for their own.
Iowa Statebleedingheartland.com

Can Governor Reynolds put Iowa kids' well-being ahead of politics?

Concerned parent Tanya Keith reached out to Governor Kim Reynolds’ staff and interviewed infectious disease Dr. Megan Srinivas. -promoted by Laura Belin. Less than a month before school starts, Governor Kim Reynolds is putting politics ahead of my daughter’s life and well-being. I am one of the thousands of Iowa parents bearing the burden of having a child under 12, who is too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
U.S. PoliticsReading Eagle

Letter: Republicans should stop rejecting solid science

The Republican Party’s disregard for science, promulgated by President Donald Trump, has undoubtedly led to thousands of unnecessary COVID-19 deaths. Their refusal to acknowledge the scientific evidence for wearing masks and getting the COVID-19 vaccine has harmed the U.S. in myriad ways. One-and-a-half years into the pandemic we finally see...
Brooklyn Park, MNhometownsource.com

LETTER: Say ‘no’ to party politics for mayor

Our great city of Brooklyn Park has the opportunity to unite together as citizens and say “no” to the divisiveness of party politics on August 10th. In keeping with tradition, our city’s mayor should not be endorsed by any party. Having a non-partisan mayor who speaks for all citizens is...
Congress & CourtsThe Eagle-Tribune

Letter: Urge Congress to put a price on carbon pollution

The hazy, gray sky and air quality warnings on the East Coast are an urgent reminder that the West is on fire, and more than it naturally should be. As a teenager, it is scary to see this cloud of smoke, knowing that I am already seeing the effects of climate change at home. If carbon pollution continues on the current path, a smoky sky will be the least of our problems in a few decades.
Exeter, PAReading Eagle

Letter: Profanity on political flag a troubling sign for nation

On a recent walk through what I thought was a nice neighborhood in Exeter Township, outside one home I saw a pro-President Donald Trump flag that used extremely profane language. It was not homemade, which makes me fear there are others. Has our country sunk this low? Does a man...
Politicsmyrgv.com

LETTERS: Political visits draw criticism

I awakened to a fresh cup of coffee and the local Monitor dated July 15 with a front page almost devoted to one of the elites of Texas, formerly of Florida!. With 2 million people living in the Valley, one would think our numbers would bring the politicians to this area of the state more often to learn if, and I want to emphasize if, we have problems that we need their help in solving.
Income TaxUnion Leader

Letter: Sununu budget is delivering for families

To the Editor: Our state budget, like any, is a series of choices and a strong indication of the government’s priorities. Gov. Chris Sununu proposed the most transformational budget for New Hampshire families in history and it is already delivering results. For young families, seniors in retirement, and small businesses...
Public HealthSeacoast Online

Letter: Sununu is enabling the spread of COVID

Civil rights in our democracy are limited to personal freedom that do not harm or jeopardize others. Yielding to the greater good over political expediency in negotiating personal rights vs. public protection tests the true virtues of leadership. Governor Sununu is tragically placing personal political ambitions over the health of our public, by capitulating to extremist political pressures.
Public HealthFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Gov. Sununu fails NH by failing to uphold his own mask mandate

In a recent response to my comments about Governor Sununu’s decision to refund money to those businesses who flaunted his mandated efforts to protect the people and communities of New Hampshire, the writer focused his remarks on me, rather than the actions of the Governor. As one who appreciates the...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Schmitt's mask mandate lawsuit is really about politics

Regarding "Missouri AG sues over St. Louis area mask mandate" (July 26): Glad to see our beloved Attorney General Eric Schmitt, sitting in his office in Jefferson City, is keeping up with current events enough here in St. Louis to file another one of his frivolous lawsuits to keep officials from imposing mask mandates. Of course, masks may save people from being infected, hospitalized and dying from the coronavirus.
Societybluemountaineagle.com

Letter: Introducing politics and division

The Oregon Department of Education has officially recognized that "Black Lives Matter." This, in my opinion, introduces politics and division into the classroom, and introduces critical race theory into the curriculum. Sorry, but All Lives Matter. No, this is not politically correct; what do you say to an inter-racial couple or mixed-race child? One parent matters and the other does not? Was your white parent born racist? Where does that leave you? Is your parent of color a victim?
Public HealthConcord Monitor

Letter: Sununu and the delta variant

With the delta variant, New Hampshire has become a high-risk COVID state. Gov. Sununu’s response is alarming. Even as our daily new case numbers rise, he signs the “Medical Freedom” bill into law, severely limiting the power of public venues to protect their clients with vaccination requirements. While the American...
U.S. PoliticsSeattle Times

Divisiveness: Dismiss with ‘political put-downs’

Re: “Legislative Democrats’ attempt at police reform puts communities at risk” [Aug. 1, Opinion]:. I read state Sen. Perry Dozier’s “Special to the Times” piece regarding police reforms with some interest, but his tone reminded me of the column by Ohio freelance writer Gary Abernathy pleading with us to just listen to Trump voters [“Stop insulting Trump voters and their concerns — talk to them” [July 25, Opinion].
PoliticsSeacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: Governor Sununu is anti-choice

As a person in New Hampshire who relies on reproductive health care here, I fear for my future because of the harmful budget that Governor Chris Sununu recently signed into law. He has failed Granite Staters by passing a state budget that includes a cruel abortion ban, directly attacking peoples’ reproductive rights. People have a responsibility to voice their disappointment to Gov. Sununu to ensure a better future for themselves.
Florida StateFlorida Times-Union

Letters: Gov. DeSantis is putting Floridians at risk

There is a statement "You can't fix stupid," well Gov. Desantis is playing to a base of stupid Floridians hoping that the supporters of his hero the disgraced "other guy" will ensure his reelection. With every denial of the value of wearing a mask, mandating no school shall require mask mandates he puts educated Floridians at risk.

