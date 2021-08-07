Letter: The US is an amazing country

Road biking is a way for me to clear my mind and have a chance to see things I’d normally miss if riding in a car. I thought today would be a glorious day to ride but that changed after a few minutes. As I passed a house in Bedford, I saw an American flag hanging upside down from the porch. I couldn’t get that image out of my head. My heart ached. I was confused and shocked. I started thinking about what I believe in as an American and realized that while the COVID pandemic rages on, my beliefs have crystalized.