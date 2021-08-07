Cancel
Fort Ontario hosts special program with historian Tom Ebert Aug. 11

By Books And Authors
nny360.com
 5 days ago

OSWEGO — Civil War historian and Oswego native Tom Ebert will speak on Abraham Lincoln's changing views on emancipation in a special presentation at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego. The program covers the evolution of Lincoln's opinions on...

