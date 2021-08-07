Fort Ontario hosts special program with historian Tom Ebert Aug. 11

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced that $30,000 in grant funding will be issued to Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc. to assist with the planning and administration of Harborfest in July of 2022. The city of Oswego has used approximately $200,000 of the $1.89 million in funds made available by the Federal Government’s American Rescue Plan funding package to assist local not-for-profit organizations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Harborfest, a registered 501c3 not-for-profit organization, relies on earned income from previous festivals to fund future festivals. The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled Harborfest 2020 and 2021, placing the organization in a challenging financial position heading into 2022. Simultaneously, during the pandemic many sponsorships and fundraising opportunities were lost, costing the festival chances at additional income.