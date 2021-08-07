Letter: Corruption in Sununu's budget
I never expected to see Washington-style “swamp politics” come to New Hampshire. Gov. Sununu’s Republican budget does just that. Hidden among corporate giveaways and insider deals is the ultimate cherry for well-connected Granite Staters: reimbursements for the 2010 FRM Ponzi scheme. All told, $10 million in public money that could be used to fund our schools, fix our roads or provide much-needed property tax relief instead will pay back wealthy and well-connected people who made a bad investment.www.concordmonitor.com
