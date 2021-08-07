Former Cuomo Staffer Who Said She Was Groped By Governor Files Criminal Complaint

(Albany, NY) — A former staffer who accused Governor Andrew Cuomo of groping her has filed a criminal complaint. The Albany County Sheriff’s office received the complaint and notified the district attorney’s office. Reports indicate the woman who filed the complaint was identified as “Executive Assistant number-one” in the report released last week by the Attorney General’s office, which accused Governor Cuomo of sexually harassing multiple women. Within that report, it’s alleged Governor Cuomo touched the same woman’s breast and later her backside while they took “selfies” together.