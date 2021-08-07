Bill Marchel: Berries for birds
For more than two decades I’ve worked to attract wildlife to 70 acres of land I own not far from town. Since the beginning I've had five ponds excavated to attract and hold wetland wildlife like ducks and herons. In addition, I have planted food plots that draw deer and other wildlife, improved timber stands for ruffed grouse and other wildlife by thinning and selective cutting, and have planted thousands of trees and shrubs, each with a specific intention. The work is very rewarding.www.brainerddispatch.com
