Letter: Problem solved

By DAVID BROOKS -
Concord Monitor
 5 days ago

The obvious hypocrisy of Democrats, progressives and the left receive scant mention by the compliant bootlickers in the mainstream press. They are drunk on their own power in crafting narratives that divide the populace and feed national discontent. For years Democrats have openly wept that many voters either can’t afford an ID or simply don’t have one. Folks who want illegal immigrants to be identified have been called “fascists.” “Show me your papers” was their mantra for years.

