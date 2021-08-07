Letter: Problem solved

There is a growing concern centered with a political ideal that grew to prominence during the latter half of the 19th century. This ideal is becoming the focal point of political discussions today. From the redistribution of wealth to providing free healthcare and college education, this ideal is being presented as a solution for every societal problem. Though the ideal has been known throughout history as the model representing the perfect political system, it can never work in the real world because of the fallibility, the untrustworthiness of people, more specifically, those who enjoy political or financial power too much.