Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida adds 134,506 coronavirus cases, 616 deaths in the past week.

By Ian Hodgson
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9PxN_0bKhnjsP00
Florida's weekly coronavirus numbers. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and KINFAY MOROTI | Times ] ]

Florida officials reported 134,506 coronavirus cases over the seven-day period from July 30 to Aug 5. At more than 19,000 infections per day, it’s the state’s highest infection rate since the start of the pandemic.

The latest tally brings the total number of cases up to 2,725,450 since the pandemic’s first two cases in Florida were reported 17 months ago on March 1, 2020.

The state added 616 deaths since the previous week’s report, bringing the total statewide number of pandemic deaths to 39,695. The report indicates that 175 deaths occurred in the past seven days, but it can take officials up to two weeks to confirm and report a coronavirus-related death.

The Florida Department of Health announced last month that it would no longer release daily COVID-19 data. Instead, it is now releasing a weekly report every Friday, but withholds information that was publicly available before.

As of June 4, the state no longer reports non-resident vaccinations, coronavirus cases and fatalities. The state has declined repeated requests to provide non-resident data to the Tampa Bay Times.

“Florida is transitioning into the next phase of the COVID-19 response, and has shifted reporting to parallel this,” the agency said in a June 18 email to the Times. “Among reportable diseases monitored by the department, such as HIV and Hepatitis, it is not typical to calculate cases for non-Florida residents.”

Florida is the only state that updates its coronavirus caseloads and data once a week. Although weekly reports can be more reliable than daily updates, experts warn that infrequent data updates may delay identifying emerging trends.

Vaccinations: Florida administered 380,576 doses of vaccine in the past week, nearly 50,000 more than the week before. Included in the count are 278,375 who received their first dose of the vaccine.

So far 63 percent of Florida residents age 12 and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the state. About 53 percent of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated.

That still leaves 64 percent of Florida’s total population not fully protected, including children 11 and under who are not eligible to receive the vaccine.

Vaccination rates are highest among Florida’s older adults. Eighty-five percent of Floridians over the age of 65 have been vaccinated, and 78 percent of those ages 60 to 64 have been vaccinated, according to state data.

The largest vaccination gains was among teens and young adults for the second week in a row: 41 percent of those 12 to 19 are vaccinated, and 43 percent of those 20 to 29 and 49 percent of those 30 to 39 have received the vaccine.

In Hillsborough County, 58 percent of residents age 12 and up have been vaccinated; in Pinellas, 61 percent; in Pasco, 58 percent; in Manatee, 60 percent; in Polk, 55 percent; in Hernando, 52 percent; and in Citrus, 54 percent.

Positivity: Florida’s positivity rate rose to 18.5 percent in the past week, up from 18.1 percent the week before.

Before reopening, states should maintain a positivity rate of 5 percent or less for at least two weeks, according to the World Health Organization. A positivity rate of 5 percent or less indicates testing is widespread enough to capture mild, asymptomatic and negative cases.

Positivity rates increased for the fifth week in a row in the Tampa Bay area, where the positivity rate was 22.8 percent in Hillsborough, 18 percent in Pinellas, 24.3 percent in Pasco, 18.5 percent in Manatee, 26.3 percent in Polk, 27.2 percent in Hernando, and 23.1 percent in Citrus.

Hospitalizations: Florida had 12,864 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. It’s the highest level of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 12,227 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted to Florida hospitals from July 29 to Aug 4. That’s an increase of about 3,300 new hospitalizations compared to the prior seven-day reporting period.

The Tampa Bay area saw 2,569 hospital admissions. Hillsborough county hospitals had 782 admissions, Pinellas had 635 admissions, Pasco had 303 admissions, Manatee had 126 admissions, Polk had 518 admissions, Hernando had 141 admissions, and Citrus had 64 admissions.

Local numbers: Tampa Bay added 26,962 cases in the past week, bringing the area total up to 483,058 cases.

As of Thursday’s count, Hillsborough added 8,853 new cases, Pinellas had 5,125 cases, Pasco had 3,404 cases, Manatee had 1,985 cases, Polk had 5,703 cases, Hernando had 1,346 cases, and Citrus had 816 cases.

The state no longer reports deaths by county. According to CDC data, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties each recorded fewer than 10 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the past week. The federal agency does not report exact deaths by county when the count is under 10.

• • •

Tampa Bay Times coronavirus coverage

DELTA VARIANT: COVID-19 is resurgent and school is starting. Here’s what parents and kids need to know about the fourth coronavirus wave.

VACCINES Q&A: Have coronavirus vaccine questions? We have answers, Florida.

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

A TRIBUTE TO FLORIDIANS TAKEN BY THE CORONAVIRUS: They were parents and retirees, police officer and doctors, imperfect but loved deeply.

HAVE A TIP?: Send us confidential news tips

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Comments / 62

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Hernando, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Tampa Bay Times#Floridians#Manatee#Citrus#Polk#Tampa Bay#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida school grades are coming, starting in Pinellas County

Trust them or disdain them, state A-F grades have become a permanent part of Florida’s education landscape. And they’ve begun to come out for the schools that requested them for 2021 — primarily those that had something to gain by their positive outcomes. One long struggling Pinellas County school got the news it had worked its way off the state’s low performing list as students returned for the first day of classes. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida unemployment claims at pre-pandemic level

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis says he anticipates “pretty good” July unemployment numbers, as a federal report Thursday showed that first-time jobless claims last week in Florida were at a level not seen since before the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Department of Labor estimated that 4,381 new unemployment claims were...
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Live: School year begins in Pinellas County

WEIGH IN HERE: Are you a parent or teacher? Tell us how you’re feeling about the first day of school. ELSEWHERE: Here’s how Tampa Bay’s other school districts reopened on Tuesday. Q&A: Answers to your questions about kids, school and the delta variant. A NEW START: Back to school 2021...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Meet the next generation of Black activism in Tampa

The women in Charlea Bing’s family have all fought the fight in Tampa. Her grandmother was a scientist at the University of Florida and the old State Board of Health Department during the 1960s when she faced racism and sexism. Bing’s older sister fought the same things when she served on the NAACP Tampa Youth Council.
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

June tourism numbers are out. It was another historic month for Pinellas

Pinellas County collected its highest tourism development tax revenue ever for the month of June, signaling another strong month in a historic year for tourism in Tampa Bay. The $8.273 million in the tourism development tax is a 94 percent increase from June last year - when the pandemic stalled nearly all travel - and a 46 percent increase from June 2019, according to Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, the county’s tourism agency.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida students return to school, with mask debate in full swing

School’s back in session. Up until a few weeks ago, everyone was hoping for a more normal return after a pandemic-fueled year. Then came that contagious delta variant, along with the renewed prospect of masks, social distancing and such. Students, teachers and parents worked to make the best of it, saying they were glad to be back in spite of it all. More kids come back today, including in Pinellas County. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.
EnvironmentPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

The only predictable thing about hurricanes is that they are coming.

Hurricanes by their very nature are unpredictable. They can change in size, speed, direction and barometric pressure. The only predictable thing is that they are coming. There are several things you can do to prepare for a hurricane. While the Tampa Bay area has not had a direct hit since Irma in 2017, there have been several close calls. Having a plan in place is by far the best preparation.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Returning to the office after Labor Day? Maybe not.

Tampa Bay cubicles and conference rooms may sit empty awhile longer, as some companies push their September return-to-office dates back once more. The recent COVID-19 surge in Florida has employers opting to keep white-collar workers home until 2022 — a move that large corporations like Amazon and Wells Fargo announced last week. Others are doubling down on hybrid schedules or abandoning tentative return dates altogether.

Comments / 62

Community Policy