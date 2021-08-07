Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Modern Pentathlon-Choong tops podium to earn Britain golden sweep

By Steve Keating
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CL8uT_0bKhnchK00
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Modern Pentathlon - Men's Laser-Run - Tokyo Stadium - Tokyo, Japan - August 7, 2021. Joseph Choong of Britain crosses the finish line to win gold and set an Olympic Record REUTERS/Carlos Barria

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Joseph Choong won the Olympic men's modern pentathlon on Saturday to give Britain a sweep of the gold medals following Kate French's win in the women's event.

Choong led from the start in the decisive laser run but needed to dig deep during the final metres and produce one of his trademark late kicks to see off a challenge from Egypt's Ahmed Elgendy who came from 50 seconds back to snatch silver for Africa's first modern pentathlon medal.

Jun Woong-tae took the bronze, South Korea's first medal in the event.

After being shut out of the medals at the Rio Games, Britain rebounded spectacularly, becoming the first nation to take top spot on both men's and women's podiums at the same Olympics.

"I think it just goes to show how well the coaches and outstanding athletes feed the culture of performance," said Choong.

After a 200-metre swim, fencing heats and show jumping, Choong entered the laser run with a 12-second lead and needed every bit of it to secure Britain's first medal of any colour in the individual men's event.

In the laser run, athletes complete four laps of an 800 metres circuit with four shooting rounds where they must hit a target five times before returning to the course.

The two golden Britons enjoyed contrasting victories.

While French had to come from fifth on Friday, eating up a 15-second deficit during the laser run to clinch her gold, Choong started with the lead and midway through the final lap was shoulder-to-shoulder with Elgendy.

With the Egyptian fighting for the lead, Choong responded, digging deep into his reserves on a sweltering night at Tokyo Stadium and sprinting away during the final 100m to cross the finish line five seconds clear.

"Anyone who has followed the sport since 2019 knew there was only one person who was going to win that last 800," said Choong. "I traditionally always have a really quick finish."

Modelled on the skills of the ideal soldier, modern pentathlon is the only sport created especially for the modern Olympics when it was introduced by Baron Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the International Olympic Committee, in Stockholm in 1912 and it has remained relatively unchanged ever since.

In 1964, when the Games were last staged in Tokyo, modern pentathlon was held over five days but on Saturday the five events (200-metre swim, fencing, show jumping, shooting and running) were crammed into one action-packed afternoon.

Competitors score points in the first three events which are translated into times and decide their starting positions for the final laser run.

The first athlete over the line wins the gold medal.

Amro Elgeziry of the United States was quickest in the pool, touching first ahead of the British duo of James Cooke and Choong.

But Choong quickly moved to the top of the rankings, recording the best mark in the fencing bonus round to go 19 seconds clear of South Korea's Jung Jin-hwa going into the notoriously fickle show jumping competition, in which pentathletes draw their horses' names from a hat.

Choong had only the 14th best mark in the equestrian as Jung trimmed his advantage to 12 seconds going into the laser run.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate French
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Olympics#Modern Pentathlon#Britons#French#Egyptian#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Egypt
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Megan Rapinoe Praises Her Fiancée Sue Bird for Serving as the Team USA Flag Bearer

Olympian Megan Rapinoe is so proud of her Olympian fiancée, Sue Bird. The soccer star gushed over her WNBA player fiancée after Bird was chosen to carry the flag for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony. During the NBC broadcast of the opening ceremony, Rapinoe, 36, said that she "couldn't be prouder and happier" when she found out the news, per People.
Sportspix11.com

Here’s where the next 5 Olympic Games will be held

(ABC4) – The International Olympic Committee has already identified host cities for a handful of the upcoming Olympic games, so if you have your sites set on future games — or are just eager to take in the scenery on TV — here’s where we can expect to see the Olympic flame reside in the years ahead.
Animalseverythinghorseuk.co.uk

Modern Pentathlon Horse Welfare Petition Launched

A modern pentathlon horse welfare petition has been launched. In response to distressing scenes witnessed at this year’s Olympic Games, equestrians call for horse welfare regulations to be improved in Modern Pentathlon events. A sport consisting of five phases, a showjumping phase see competitors ride a horse they have only...
Sportsswishappeal.com

The unmatched excellence of Team USA goes beyond seven-straight Olympic gold medals

How to put the greatness of Team USA in historical context?. Well, it’s kind of impossible, as the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Team’s absolute awesomeness in Olympic competition has exceeded any and all precedence. Yes, the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team claimed seven-straight gold medals from 1936 to 1968. However,...
Sportsteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

The Best Men’s Performances in Swimming from the Tokyo Olympics (Race Videos)

The Best Men’s Performances in Swimming from the Tokyo Olympics (Race Videos) Fourteen individual men’s races produced gold medalists at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre, and each one of those champions had a story. It’s hard to compare so many different races when each of the winners are achieving the best results of their lives in the process, but a few of the races really moved the needle and inspired fans watching around the world.
Swimming & Surfingcalbears.com

Cal Women's Rowing Enjoys Successful Olympics

The Cal women's rowing program brought home three medals – including two golds – at the recently completed Summer Olympics in Tokyo. That's the most medals – and golds – the program has secured in a single Olympics in history. "I'm just really happy for the kids that earned the...
SportsPosted by
NBC Chicago

German, British, Russian Athletes Take Early Modern Pentathlon Lead

Germany's Annika Schleu took the lead in the women's event, while Great Britain's Joseph Choong shared the lead with the ROC's Alexander Lifanov in the men's event Thursday on the first day of modern pentathlon competition at the Tokyo Olympics. In the revised pentathlon format, the head-to-head round-robin fencing competition...
TennisCNBC

Jamaica sweeps 100m podium, Djokovic leaves with nothing

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah blazed to 100 meters gold on Saturday, becoming the fastest woman alive. A listless Novak Djokovic failed to take bronze in tennis after his dream of a "Golden Slam" was dashed. Swimmers Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel recovered some lost luster for America, while China's Lyu...

Comments / 0

Community Policy