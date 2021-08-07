Tonight's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, shower or storm possible late

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in order for this evening and overnight as humidity stays on the high side. A corridor of showers and storms along a warm front will be flirting with the northern periphery of our viewing area late this evening and overnight. It appears as though the majority of this activity will stay to the north of Grand Rapids but a slight chance for showers will exist locally overnight into early Sunday morning. Nonetheless, this aforementioned warm front heads northward Sunday morning and results in surging afternoon temps to near 90 degrees. Our best chances for showers and storms in this 7-day period are to be on Monday, late Tuesday evening, and then again later Thursday evening. Expect high-level humidity to be the main story through Thursday with daytime highs commonly in the mid to upper 80s to around 90.

TONIGHT : Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower/storm possible. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. South winds at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY : Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs near 90 and more humid. South winds at 10 to 20 mph. Heat indices into the low/mid 90s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm overnight. Lows in the lower 70s and humid. South winds at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s and humid. South winds at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Chance for late evening/overnight showers & thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices in the 90s.

WEDNESDAY : Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices in the 90s.

