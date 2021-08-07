Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Pat Barker on The Silence of the Girls: ‘The Iliad is myth – the rules for writing historical fiction don’t apply’

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn The Human Stain Philip Roth describes the Iliad as the source of European literature. All European literature starts, he says, with a fight. It’s a fight between two great and powerful men: Agamemnon, commander in chief of the Greek army which is laying siege to Troy, and Achilles, the greatest of the Greek fighters. What are they quarrelling about, these “violent, mighty souls?” It’s as basic as a barroom brawl. They’re fighting over a woman. A girl, really. A girl stolen from her father. A girl abducted in a war.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Barker
Person
Philip Roth
Person
Christopher Marlowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historical Fiction#The Silence Of The Girls#Iliad#Historical Figure#European#Greek#English#American#Ptsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
Related
Books & LiteratureCape Gazette

Historical fiction author to discuss ‘Bombay Prince’ Aug. 19

Award-winning author Sujata Massey will return to the History Book Festival for a discussion of “The Bombay Prince,” at 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19, via Zoom. It’s the third installment in her historical fiction series featuring Perveen Mistry, Bombay’s first female attorney. A question-and-answer session will follow the author’s presentation.
Books & LiteratureSun-Journal

Book Review

When eighth grader Meryl Lee’s best friend dies in an accident, she is haunted by an all consuming grief she calls “The Blank”. Her parents decide that she needs a change of scenery and send her to St. Elene’s Preparatory Academy on the coast of Maine. Around the same time,...
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Top 10 bookworms in fiction

Reading has always been everything to me, keeping me afloat when the sea of life gets choppy. Working in a bookshop added another dimension; not only was I was soothed in a near magical way by the physical presence of the books, but talking to strangers about them could always lift my mood. What joy, then, to explore all that in a bibliographic memoir. I imagined my dream customer, addressed them directly, and proffered anecdotes and themed booklists. Dear Reader was born.
Books & Literaturezeldadungeon.net

Fan Fiction Friday: The Silence Within the Stone – Chapter 19

The trio raced hurriedly toward the border of the Gerudo Desert, reunited with their steeds by the courtesy of the Great Fairy’s grace. It felt to Link and Jenoa as though each horse had been freshly invigorated, as their gait had reached a level of zeal they hadn’t experienced before. Perhaps their mutual desire to leave the arid, scorching desert and the rejuvenating effect of fairy magic had something to do with it? Link couldn’t agree more and appreciated the tepid winds in his face as they raced along as much as he could. The journey had been one of necessity, but he couldn’t imagine ever returning to this place. If he did, it would certainly have to be for a very good reason. He narrowed his eyes as they continued onward, eager to feel the spray of water on his face. Who was this individual that would help him fulfill this so-called “destiny” of his? He realized he hadn’t really taken much time to himself to fully acknowledge the generous amount of information that had been heaped on him. It was a lot to absorb to be sure, but there was something within him that acknowledged it and accepted it with pride. There was a surprising lack of fear in the unknown future that awaited him. He looked backward at his two companions, Jenoa and Rukio, rolling thunderously beside her and knew immediately where his courage sprang from. He turned back to face the horizon and wiped a bead of sweat from his brow. Zora’s domain couldn’t come soon enough…
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

The Top 10: Historical Figures Undeservedly Rescued by Fiction

Graham Kirby suggested this list: everyone knows about Richard III, unfairly demonised by Shakespeare, but what about the opposite: characters unjustifiably beatified in fiction?1. Thomas More. Persecutor of Protestants, was hardly the reasonable man of A Man for all Seasons. Graham Kirby’s opening bid. And Thomas Cromwell, More’s rival, was not exactly the tolerant and wise public servant portrayed by Hilary Mantel. Nominated by John Meredith and James Hannam.2. Richard I. A warrior who spent most of his time abroad and used England as a source of revenue. Gets a good press mainly via the Robin Hood story (no 8)....
Annandale-on-hudson, NYbard.edu

Close Readings: LA Review of Books on Samantha Rose Hill’s Biography of Hannah Arendt

Hannah Arendt (Reaktion Books) by Samantha Rose Hill, a senior fellow at the Hannah Arendt Center for Politics and Humanities at Bard College, is the latest in the “Critical Lives” series, which neatly (usually in under 250 pages) presents the life and work of leading cultural figures of the modern period. “Hill quickly cuts to the core of Arendt’s principal talent: the formulation of trenchant categories and definitions that, for all their certitude, take from the past only what is necessary, looking otherwise to the present and future.”
Books & LiteratureForward

A New Jersey tale of two Alfred Doblins — and one umlaut

Editor’s Note:Alfred Döblin, the Weimar-era author of ‘Berlin Alexanderplatz,’ was born on this day in 1878. To honor this occasion, we revisit this award-winning story about the writer’s connection to another Alfred Doblin. I was dozing in front of the TV when I lifted one eyelid to see Rachel Maddow...
Books & Literaturetheparisreview.org

Language’s Wilderness: An Interview with Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi

Not many writers can convey both great beauty and horror at the same time, but in Savage Tongues, Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi does so deftly. The novel follows Arezu, a woman in her late thirties, as she travels to Marbella, Spain, where she spent the summer when she was seventeen. She has returned to confront the past, the ghost of who she was, and her memories of Omar, an enigmatic older man who introduced her to unfamiliar freedoms even as he harmed her and dispossessed her of her power. Oloomi has written two previous novels, Fra Keeler, a mystery as hallucinatory and menacing as it is comic, and Call Me Zebra, which follows the pilgrimage of a free-spirited exile and autodidact. Though Savage Tongues takes after both, it explores new territory, as Oloomi works through questions of sex, friendship, trauma, and the obliteration of the self, with an inventive approach to time, setting, and character.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Mental_Floss

11 Modern Classics Every Book Collection Needs

Some books will be remembered for decades or centuries to come. But who’s the Jane Austen of today? Which novels that came out over the last few decades will have as much staying power as Oliver Twist? If you're looking to catch up on some modern titles that should stand the test of time, we've picked 11 from a range of genres, authors, and sensibilities.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

A Mysterious Black Sarcophagus Baffling Archaeologists Has Been Opened

Discovered purely by chance, this antique coffin is surprising because of its unusual size, but also because of its exceptional state of preservation, which promises to reveal even more secrets. On July 19th, despite warnings of a possible 'curse,' the sarcophagus was opened. Six feet tall, eight and a half...

Comments / 0

Community Policy