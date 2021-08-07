Cancel
Public Health

Say goodbye to that in-flight cocktail

By Jim Glab
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoutes: COVID-19 variant threatens travel, Spirit's woes continue, plus United, Delta, AA, more. Aug. 6, 2021Updated: Aug. 7, 2021 1:49 p.m. In this week’s news, the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant could set back the recent reopening of international travel; domestic travelers face vaccination requirements for more typical tourist activities, starting in New York and Palm Springs; United Airlines requires shots for all employees; Spirit Airlines’ wave of flight cancellations will continue into next week; study predicts the full revival of business travel is still many months away; the FAA urges airports to crack down on “to-go” alcohol sales to passengers; Delta adds another San Jose route and scraps same-day standby fee; American offers passengers free TikTok access; Alaska Airlines enhances in-flight food service; international route news from Delta, WestJet, American and Turkish Airlines; Lufthansa offers “Sleeper’s Rows” to long-haul economy fliers for a surcharge.

