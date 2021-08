Saber Interactive has released a new gameplay trailer showing off the bloody combat of World War Z: Aftermath. This trailer gives you all the info you need about what's changed and what's stayed the same from the previous entry. This includes looking over new story episodes, melee combat, first-person mode, a new class with electrified weaponry, full cross-play on consoles and PC, and so much more to tackle. You can enjoy the trailer down below as the game will launch this fall on PC and current-gen consoles, with a 2022 release for next-gen.