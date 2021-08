It will be bad enough that we could have another round of severe storms this afternoon, but we could also see feel like temperatures reach the triple digits. High's today will climb into the lower 90's and dew points will be in the mid 70's which will make our feel like temperatures outside be in the lower 100's. Due to this, The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for our area until 8 PM tonight. This heat and moister will also allow for widespread thunderstorms this afternoon and some storms could be on the strong to severe side, with gusty winds and hail being the primary concern.