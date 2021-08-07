4 people hospitalized after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a shooting on Granby Street sent four victims to the hospital early Saturday morning.

According to police, at around 2:15 a.m., officers in the area heard shots being fired in the 700 block of Granby Street. When they arrived, they located a crime scene, but could not find any victims.

While on scene, officers learned that four male victims arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Three of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries and one has life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.