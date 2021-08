COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track sensation Athing Mu returned from Tokyo Monday night to excited Aggie fans at Easterwood Airport. Mu wrapped up her first Olympics with 2 gold medals. She won the 800m in an American record-breaking time of 1:55.21, and she anchored Team USA’s 4x400m relay in 3:16.85. Mu ran a 48.32 final leg split, the fastest split of all competitors in the race. The Aggie is undefeated since turning pro earlier this summer. She became the first Aggie athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in an individual track running event, and the first Aggie to win two golds in a single Olympic Games.