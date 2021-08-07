Cancel
WATCH: Cal Quantrill, Cleveland Indians offense take care of Detroit Tigers

Cal Quantrill recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings and Myles Straw had a pair of RBI singles to fuel the host Cleveland Indians to a 6-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Cleveland’s No. 9 batter Ernie Clement joined Straw with three hits and Bobby Bradley ripped a two-run double before exiting due to a left knee injury.

Amed Rosario also drove in a pair of runs as the Indians erupted for 15 hits to improve to 9-5 against the Tigers this season.

Quantrill (3-2) allowed four hits — all singles — in seven innings to improve to 3-0 in his past six outings. Quantrill’s previous career high for strikeouts came in 2019, when he fanned nine batters against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 25 and nine more versus the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 20.

Detroit rookie Matt Manning (2-5) was shelled by Cleveland for the second time this season. The 23-year-old yielded six runs on 10 hits in four innings on Friday after permitting nine runs on as many hits in 3 2/3 frames in a 13-5 setback to the Indians on June 28.

Jeimer Candelario had an RBI single the ninth inning for the Tigers.

Slugger Miguel Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a single to remain stuck on 498 career homers. The two-time American League MVP and 11-time All-Star has gone deep 50 times in his career versus Cleveland, the most against any opponent.

The Indians took hold of the game during an explosive third inning.

Straw’s single to left field plated Austin Hedges to open the scoring before Clement doubled the advantage by crossing the plate on a fielder’s choice. Jose Ramirez and Bradley ripped back-to-back doubles, with the latter’s shot down the first base line plating Ramirez and Rosario to give the Indians a 4-0 lead.

Cleveland tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning on Straw’s RBI single to right field and Rosario’s sacrifice fly to center field.

Quantrill kept the Tigers at bay before exiting after 98 pitches. James Karinchak had two strikeouts in the eighth inning and Emmanuel Clase fanned both batters he faced to secure his 15th save.

–Field Level Media

