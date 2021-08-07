Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Andre Iguodala says he will rejoin the Golden State Warriors

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4tdg_0bKhlpzx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mL1B_0bKhlpzx00

Veteran forward Andre Iguodala confirmed Friday he is rejoining the Golden State Warriors.

Iguodala, 37, told the New York Times he intends to sign a one-year deal to return to the Bay Area to finish out his career.

He won three NBA championships during a four-year span with the Warriors and was the Most Valuable Player of the 2015 NBA Finals, the franchise’s first title since 1975.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03twvM_0bKhlpzx00 Also Read:
NBA Power Rankings: Update after free agency frenzy

“Who would have thought I’d have the opportunity to go back to the place where I was able to have, whatever you want to call it, legacy years, in terms of the accomplishments, winning multiple championships, the relationships that I was able to build with some of my closest friends and teammates?” Iguodala told the Times.

“The relationship with the fans, the relationship with the Bay, the opportunity to end it here, was just something special.”

The Miami Heat declined their $15 million option last week for Iguodala, who also considered the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313YFH_0bKhlpzx00 Also Read:
Top 2022 NBA free agents: Future Hall of Famers head the list

He averaged 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 21.3 minutes in 63 games (five starts) in 2020-21, his second season with Miami and his 17th in the NBA.

Iguodala was an All-Star with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2011-12 and helped the Warriors win it all in 2014-15, 2016-17 and 2017-18. He is a two-time All-Defensive Team selection.

Philadelphia’s first-round pick (ninth overall) in 2004, Iguodala has averaged 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 1,192 games (784 starts) with the 76ers (2004-12), Denver Nuggets (2012-13), Warriors (2013-19) and Heat.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Warriors, check out their rumors, rankings, and news here

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Andre Iguodala
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#The New York Times#Nba Finals#The Miami Heat#The Brooklyn Nets#Future Hall Of Famers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Andre Iguodala Announces Where He’ll Play Next Season

Andre Iguodala is officially off the market. The former Finals MVP just announced that he’s returning to the Golden State Warriors for the 2021-22 season. Iguodala explained his decision in an interview with Jonathan Abrams of the New York Times. It’s very apparent that Iguodala has a strong connection with Golden State.
NBABleacher Report

Warriors' Updated Roster, Salary Cap After Andre Iguodala Contract

Looking to fill out their roster around the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors are bringing back a player who was instrumental in their five-year run of success from 2014-19. Andre Iguodala told Jonathan Abrams of the New York Times he intends to...
NBAFanSided

Warriors interested in Andre Iguodala reunion after Heat decline option

The Golden State Warriors could be interested in a reunion with Andre Iguodala in 2021 NBA free agency. Although 2021 NBA free agency doesn’t start until Monday at 6 p.m. ET, we’re already getting indications of where certain big-name players might end up. On Sunday, we got reports that both...
NBASFGate

Warriors, Lakers are reportedly competing to sign free agent Andre Iguodala

Two of the early contenders for free agent swingman Andre Iguodala are reportedly the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Dubs' interest doesn't require lots of explanation — Iguodala played an instrumental role during their dynasty years, is friends with Golden State's core players and understands Steve Kerr's system. NBA insider Marc Stein recently tweeted that there's "momentum" behind an Iguodala return, the sort of vague basketball reporter-speak that often implies there's more going on behind the scenes than they're comfortable letting on.
NBAGolden State of Mind

Andre Iguodala is a free agent; Warriors are expected to seek a reunion

The NBA’s free agency negotiation period begins Monday at 3PM PT, although signings can’t be official until Friday August 6th. With the Golden State Warriors draft conundrum officially behind them, their next challenge lies ahead this week in finding players who can fit their very tight budget. They’ve made it...
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

Andre Iguodala to return to Warriors on one-year, veteran-minimum deal

Forward Andre Iguodala is returning to the Warriors on a one-year, veteran-minimum deal, a league source confirmed with The Chronicle. Iguodala, 37, re-joins Golden State after spending the past 1½ seasons with the Heat. This past season, he averaged 4.4 points on 38.3% shooting (33% from 3-point range), 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 21.3 minutes per game.
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

Why Andre Iguodala's reunion with Warriors is about more than basketball

As Warriors general manager Bob Myers tried to make the best of a bad situation in June 2019, he came to a sobering realization: There was no way he could keep one of the most important players in franchise history. Instead of letting Kevin Durant leave for nothing, Myers orchestrated...
NBANBC Bay Area

Iguodala Announces He Intends to Sign With Warriors

Andre Iguodala is coming back to the Bay Area. Iguodala intends to sign a one-year contract with the Warriors, he told Jonathan Abrams of The New York Times. “Who would have thought I’d have the opportunity to go back to the place where I was able to have, whatever you want to call it, legacy years, in terms of the accomplishments, winning multiple championships, the relationships that I was able to build with some of my closest friends and teammates?” Iguodala said. “The relationship with the fans, the relationship with the Bay, the opportunity to end it here, was just something special.”
NBABleacher Report

Andre Iguodala Rumors: Lakers, Nets, Warriors Finalists for Veteran Forward

Veteran forward Andre Iguodala is reportedly eyeing two realistic championship contenders and his former team as he looks for his next squad. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Iguodala has narrowed his choices down to the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors. The Warriors...
NBAThe Ringer

Andre Iguodala Returns to the Warriors and More Transactions Around the League

Verno and KOC are back and full of anticipation for the Olympic gold-medal game between France and Team USA Friday night (0:30). They are also full of joy at Andre Iguodala’s return to the Warriors for what he says could be his final years in the NBA, but they’re concerned that the Warriors haven’t done enough to maximize the end of Steph Curry’s prime (7:50). Then they are full of tidbits as they move through several of the other rumors and transactions from around the league (24:57), including where Lauri Markkanen could end up (27:40), Kemba Walker to the Knicks (28:36), the Wizards’ new and improved roster (34:12), Mike D’Antoni becoming a consultant in New Orleans (38:40), and much more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy